Plastic Surgeon Richard J. Brown Taking Team to Barbells for Boobs at Crossfit Blur in Scottsdale

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2014 --Richard J. Brown and his office staff, along with friends and family are participating in Barbells for Boobs. On October 4th, the ‘Dr. Brown’s Recon Mission’ team will gather at Crossfit Blur in Scottsdale. Each team member will perform athletic exercises in support of early detection of breast cancer.



Donations go toward helping men and women have access to tools for the early detection of breast cancer. As a plastic surgeon in Scottsdale and Sun City, Dr. Brown performs a lot of breast reconstruction surgery following breast cancer treatment. It’s one of the more gratifying surgeries because he knows he’s giving back power and confidence to someone who’s been through so much.



For every $80 donated, one more person will know if they’re living with breast cancer. For a $40 donation, you will be able to participate in the Barbells For Boobs workout (one barbell workout or one strength workout) and receive a Dr. Brown's Recon Mission Tshirt (always very cool).



About Richard J. Brown

Richard J. Brown is a double board certified plastic surgeon operating out of Scottsdale and Sun City, Arizona. Dr. Brown specializes in tummy tucks and breast augmentation in Scottsdale, eyebrow lifts and facelift surgery in Sun City.



With more than 12 years of experience, he has gained the trust and business of patients in Scottsdale and Sun City by continually performing the best cosmetic surgery in the valley.



Richard J. Brown

Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery

richardjbrownmd.com

480-947-2455

office@rbrownmd.com

Scottsdale Office: 11000 N. Scottsdale Road | Suite 130

West Valley Office: 13640 N. 99th Avenue | Suite 400