Plastic Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL Help Patients Achieve Thicker and Fuller Hair with Latest Procedure

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --Dr. Steven Schuster and Dr. Daniel Kovacs, experienced plastic surgeons in Boca Raton, FL are helping local patients who are struggling with thinning hair or receding hairlines achieve thicker and fuller hair once again with one of the industry's most advanced procedures. Using the latest techniques in follicular unit extractions (FUE), Drs. Schuster and Kovacs can completely transform the appearance of their patient's hair in a single setting, offering remarkable results for both men and women.



Hair loss is a condition that affects both men and women and can be a result of aging, hormonal changes, and genetics. The method of FUE performed by Drs. Schuster and Kovacs is known for providing patients with the natural look they desire and results that are long-lasting. This procedure involves transferring up to 2,000 individual follicular grafts from a specific donor area in one sitting. These grafts are taken from pre-determined donor area and moved to the bald or thinning site on the patient's scalp to create a fuller look.



Patients who undergo hair restoration and transplant procedures at Schuster Plastic Surgery generally have a rapid recovery period, and most are back to normal activity within just a few days. This restored hairline helps patients feel more confident about their appearance while providing a much more natural and aesthetically pleasing result than the "hair plug" look that is commonly associated with hair transplantation.



Dr. Schuster and Dr. Kovacs offer consultations for patients interested in the FUE procedure to determine if the patient is a good candidate and what type of results the procedure could offer for their appearance. For patients that do undergo the procedure, Dr. Schuster and Dr. Kovacs may also recommend laser light therapy, Minoxidal, or Propecia for an enhanced end result.



At Schuster Plastic Surgery, patients in Palm Beach County have access to a wide range of appearance-enhancing procedures in addition to hair restoration. Dr. Schuster and Dr. Kovacs also offer breast enhancement procedures, face enhancement procedures, body contouring procedures, as well as Botox cosmetics and injectables along with cosmetic laser treatments. Dr. Schuster and Dr. Kovac strive to help patients look and feel their best using the latest and most innovative procedures.



About Schuster Plastic Surgery

Dr. Steven Schuster and Dr. Daniel Kovacs are both board-certified plastic surgeons who each have more than 30 years of experience in the medical field. Their extensive resumes and combined commitment to treating patients with the highest level of care and concern make them some of the most highly recommended surgeons in the Palm Beach County area.



For more information about the hair restoration procedure Dr. Schuster and Dr. Kovacs offer for patients in the Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, and Parkland, FL areas, please visit http://www.SchusterPlasticSurgery.com.