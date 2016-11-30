Plastic Surgeons in Rapid City, SD Offers Botox as an Effective, Affordable Alternative to Cosmetic Surgery

Rapid City, SD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2016 --Patients in Rapid City, South Dakota who are looking for an effective solution for minimizing signs of aging and achieving a more youthful appearance can find a solution with the Botox Cosmetic offered at Black Hills Plastic Surgery. Botox is minimally invasive and can give patients similar results to plastic surgery without the need for incisions and recovery time.



Botox Cosmetic is a popular treatment for both men and women who have excessive face wrinkles, large furrows or wrinkles on their forehead, crow's feet or wrinkles around the eyes, or vertical frown lines between the eyebrows. This injectable is inserted just beneath the skin using tiny needles that the patient hardly feels. When injected, the botulinum toxin relaxes the muscles beneath the skin by blocking the impulses from the nerve. With the muscles relaxed, the overlying skin appears more smooth and youthful.



This minimally invasive outpatient procedure has become a popular treatment for patients in their late 20's through their 60's, 70's, and later because of the impressive results it provides without the hassle or pain of recovering from cosmetic surgery. With Botox, there is no downtime and patients can return to their normal activities immediately after receiving the treatment. It's recommended that patients avoid strenuous exercise, cosmetics, laying down flat for 4 hours after the injection, and avoid massage in the injection area for 24 hours. Results from Botox last for 3-6 months, and the procedure can be repeated as often as the patient desires.



However, for patients who desire a more dramatic improvement for their appearance, Black Hills Plastic Surgery offers the option to combine this treatment with procedures such as a facelift or eyelid surgery for a more comprehensive rejuvenation. The experienced doctors at Black Hills Plastic Surgery also offer services such as CoolSculpting, Kybella, micro fat grafting, tattoo removal, and more. Many patients come to Black Hills Plastic Surgery from North Dakota, Western Nebraska, and Eastern Montana to receive these treatments at this state-of-the-art medical spa.



