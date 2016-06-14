Plastic Surgery Internet Marketing Consultants Increase Ohio Plastic Surgeon's Leads by 335% in One Month

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2016 --Americans spent a record high $13.5 billion dollars on aesthetic procedures last year, according to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Though plastic surgery has become more mainstream than ever before, many plastic surgeons still struggle to differentiate themselves from the competition to reach new prospects and nurture existing leads in a consistent fashion that encourages growth. Mod Girl Marketing has worked with many different businesses over the years, but their best results can be found with clients in the healthcare sector.



As they explained in their Plastic Surgery Internet Marketing Case Study, ROXY Plastic Surgery had a stand-out business when they contacted Mod Girl Marketing. "ROXY's story was a familiar one," explained Mod Girl Marketing Founder Mandy McEwen. "K. Roxanne Grawe had a ton of five-star ratings on RealSelf and a healthy flow of offline referrals, but little time to invest in the digital marketing efforts needed to grow her practice. I knew right away they would be a great fit for us."



Challenges included:



- Patient communication that took up a lot of time, but produced poor results

- Social media network presence, but very few tangible leads filtering in

- Limited time to produce consistent and high-quality content that would appeal to subscribers

- Failure to appear on the first page of Google results for competitive industry keywords

- Uncertainty about how to make Google Adwords work for them

- Traffic bouncing quickly off the page and not returning



To remedy the situation, the Mod Girl Marketing team:



- Introduced the ROXY team to lead nurturing software to follow up with existing patients and nurture prospects

- Optimized Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and RealSelf

- Offers SnapChat consulting

- Engaged in strategic linking building, keyword research and content curation

- Produced two eBooks to capture leads and meet content demands

- Performed holistic SEO with on and off-page optimization

- Focused on building up high quality local citations

- Managing Google Adwords PPC campaigns and optimizing lead-generation campaigns

- Redesigning the website for better user experience with audience segmentation geared toward converting



Three months later:



- Leads increased 335%

- Website traffic increased 57%

- ROXY Plastic Surgery Google rankings increased 25%, with multiple 1st page results for competitive keywords

- Website clicks increased 1,560%

- Extended sessions increased 5,659% with a 52.66% increase in pageviews

- "Most Viewed" video on RealSelf, the largest doctor community with 60 million unique visitors in the past year

- Facebook visits increased 949%

- 2,027 new followers were added on Twitter

- 31 lucrative leads came in from Google Adwords alone

- Overall conversions increased 363% the very first month



Dr. Grawe said later: "I can't say enough about Mod Girl — they have totally turned our website and social media marketing around." She praised the team for their personal service and diversity of skills. "We are so happy with our service and outcomes!" she added.



McEwen explains: "We're sort of like a pro bono legal team in that we only take on clients we know we can help considerably in a short amount of time. Many plastic surgeons we meet are highly credentialed, wonderful people who just need a little extra – be it tools or training – to gain the traction that will get their digital marketing really going."



She invites interested plastic surgery professionals to contact Mod Girl Marketing to request a free mini website audit that includes a 30-minute one-to-one consulting session and a list of actionable tips for improvement.



The full case study can be found at http://www.modgirlmarketing.com/plastic-surgeon-marketing-case-study



