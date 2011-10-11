Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) --10/11/2011 --Federal Equipment Company is pleased to announce the addition of Andy Storero to its staff. Mr. Storero brings more than 30-years of plastics machinery and equipment experience to Federal Equipment. “Andy’s knowledge and expertise with extrusion and downstream equipment will be a valuable asset to Federal Equipment Company,” says Ted Davis, Vice President at Federal Equipment. “Mr. Storero’s experience comes primarily from buying and selling used equipment and Andy has a great understanding of the value of used equipment within the plastics industry. The equipment is available now and at a fraction of the cost of new,” stated Mr. Davis.



About Federal Equipment Company:

For more than 50 years, Federal Equipment Company has been a trusted name in the processing equipment industry. As one of the world’s top suppliers of process and packaging equipment, Federal Equipment is dedicated to providing quality used equipment, outstanding service and competitive prices to meet the needs of the pharmaceutical, chemical, and plastics manufacturers. Right now, Federal Equipment has thousands of pieces of equipment in stock occupying over 400,000 square feet of warehouse space on more than 40 acres in Cleveland, Ohio. With branch offices and a network of global partners, Federal Equipment Company buys, sells, and transports equipment all over the world. Additionally, Federal Equipment offers a complete array of specialized asset disposition services including liquidation of entire manufacturing facilities, auctions, purchases of production lines and single machines, consignments, appraisals and more.