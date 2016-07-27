Plate Fitness Products Enters the Fitness Accessory Market with Professional Wrist Wraps Ensuring Maximum Support and Comfort

Sioux Falls, SD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2016 --Plate Fitness Product today announced the worldwide release of their first new product the Professional (21" Length) Wrist Wraps that is perfect for wrist supports during toughest workout.



"We decided to start with this wrist warp product by this determination to deliver unique solutions for fitness lovers and athletes. We are very hopeful that the results will be incredible because we have realized that the demand for a quality heavy duty Wrist Wraps is huge". Said Mr. Darin Bueltel, CEO of Plate Fitness Products. Most of the athletes enjoy working with the heaviest weights during exercise. I am confident that our customers will love our first Wrist Wraps because of our focus on providing a high quality versatile wrist wraps at a great price."



Product Specifications

Professional (21" Length) Wrist Wraps are high quality and are great for the high performance athlete. It is perfect for athletes to wear during powerlifting, crossfit, weightlifting exercises. Its made with premium durable materials, these wrist wraps are designed to stand up to the toughest workouts. They also have been tested under the toughest conditions and carry a 60 day warranty. Unlike the cheaper wraps this wrist wrap is a full 21 inches long. 18" for the wrap and an additional 3" for the premium Velcro. The length and quality of the wrist wrap provides the right amount of support without being so stiff. One size fits all so both men and women using them for weightlifting, powerlifting, or crossfit can get the support they need.



Pricing and Availability

The Professional (21" Length) Wrist Wraps is available now at amazon.com starts at $24.95. For a limited time only, customers can enjoy a 44% discount off and buy the product at $13.95.



About Plate Fitness Products

Plate Fitness Products builds industry leading fitness accessories designed for wide appeal. With a business model is built on progress and a history of innovation starting with the Professional (21" Length) Wrist Wraps the company aims to produces high-quality fitness equipment accessories to meet our customers' needs.. Plate Fitness Products is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD with a goal of bringing high quality fitness equipment to the market.



Customers interested in learning more about the product or Plate Fitness Products, or want to order the product, BY CLICKING THIS - CHECKOUT THE WRIST WRAP HERE



Each purchase is followed by company's refund policy within 60 days of purchase if the customer is not 100% satisfied with the product.



WEBSITE: https://www.platefitnessproducts.com