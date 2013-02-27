Platinum Group Metals&Dynavax TechnologiesTrend Analysis Reports: (NYSE: PLG), (NASDAQ: DVAX)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2013 --Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG) on Feb 14th reported that at the end of the business day in South Africa it has received a Notice under Section 54 of the Mine Health and Safety Act (1996) requiring it to stop its operations and comply with various instructions, and as a result all work at the WBJV Project 1 (Maseve) site has stopped with immediate effect pending compliance with the instructions in the notice and upliftment of the notice by the principal inspector of mines.



Platinum Group is building the WBJV Project 1 Platinum mine in the Western Limb of the Bushveld Complex, South Africa.



Find out more on PLG here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=PLG



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) announced that it will present at the Cowen and Company 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston on Tuesday, March 5, 2013 at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time (5:40 a.m. Pacific Time).



Dino Dina, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Dynavax, will provide a company overview.



Dynavax, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel products to prevent and treat infectious and inflammatory diseases. Dynavax's lead product candidate is HEPLISAV ™, a Phase 3 investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine.



Find out more on DVAX here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=DVAX



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure: MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009