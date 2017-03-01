Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2017 --Again in 2017 Holly Macleod and the PADI Instructor Development Team in the Gili Islands, Indonesia have received multiple reviews and comments from previous Instructor candidates on taking the program. In some of the reviews, candidates described the course as Amazing, Fantastic or even Incredible which is clearly a great start when looking for reviews and recommendations.



Previous participant Bram entitles his review "A truly dedicated person!" Bram goes on to say "The title says it all actually. Great environment, great teacher and great help with whatever bothers you during the classes. You get a lot of freedom to practice your skills and theory to get them to that OWSI teaching standards. Had a blast on the island and got to meet many people that share the same passion for diving."



Mike from the USA calls it the "Best IDC in the entire world!!" He goes on to say "I came to Gili Trawangan with the purpose of doing my IDC with Holly and it was the best decision I could have made! Holly has a seemingly limitless knowledge of diving and always has time for any questions candidates may have. Holly has perfected the design of the course to ensure the best learning experience possible. If you are thinking about becoming a PADI Instructor, Holly is the only way to go!".



Andy from Sweden says, "First of all I want to say that I had such a good time. Holly and her team are caring, funny and charismatic and they really make the whole course so enjoyable and interesting. The level of professionalism and dedication is outstanding, I don't think I could have been more prepared to start work as an instructor as I was, after doing my IDC with Holly and co. If you are considering doing your IDC in the future, now you know where to do it."



With such fantastic reviews it's easy to see why this particular training course is so popular and combined with over 15 years of experience within the recreational diving industry Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director delivers the program perfectly running to a proven schedule to maximize learning for prospective instructor candidates. The program also benefits for world class training facilities offered by Trawangan Dive, the first ever established PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC).



This is just a sample of the kind of reviews out there about the PADI Instructor Development training being offered by Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod.



All of the above, and many more reviews can found through Trip Advisors PADI IDC Gili Islands Page which has been running for a few years now giving a fantastic overview of what people actually thought of the training received during the program. Complemented with all of the latest news updates and current progression of training on the PADI IDC Gili Facebook Page gives a prospective Instructor candidate an amazing array of information to get started.



