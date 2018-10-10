Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2018 --The PADI Scuba Diving Instructor Development Course (IDC) in the Gili Islands, Indonesia with Multiple Award Winning Platinum rated PADI Course Director Holly Macleod is now considered as the No.1 place to train as a scuba diving Instructor and therefore it's important to reserve a place on the course. The 2019 PADI IDC Course schedule is now available for those looking for a new career as a scuba diving Instructor.



So it's great news for professional Divemaster's and a great opportunity to plan for the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) in 2019 with Industry Recognized Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod. In 2019 there will be 10 PADI IDC Sessions. Each session makes up the timeframe for completing the Pre IDC preparation Course, The PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC), the 2 Day PADI Instructor Examination in the Gili Islands and the Emergency First Response Instructor (EFRI) Course. So the following sessions apply for 2019.



Session 1 - January 12th & February 2nd



Session 2 - February 16th & March 9th



Session 3 - March 23rd & April 13th



Session 4 - April 28th & May 19th



Session 5 - May 25th & June 15th



Session 6 - July 6th & July 27th



Session 7 - August 10th & August 31st



Session 8 - September 7th & September 28th



Session 9 - October 19th & November 9th



Session 10 - November 23rd & December 14th



The great thing is that professional Divemaster's from any organization can benefit from joining one of the best training experiences available within the recreational diving industry. The entire program is entirely conducted by Holly Macleod, who has a wealth of Industry experience working in a variety of diving related jobs and in a range of diving destinations. Having been a PADI Course Director for approximately 5 years now, Holly certifies over 100 Instructors every year making the Gili IDC, PADI Instructor Course is the perfect choice for dive professionals looking for expert guidance delivered in an organized and fun way. The PADI IDC Indonesia program has been specifically designed to train new PADI Scuba Diving Instructors to a level way beyond that generally found within the recreational diving industry and therefore to the absolute highest possible standard whilst giving instructor candidates the Knowledge, skills and most of all confidence to succeed in the amazing career as a scuba diving Instructor.



