Digiarty Puts Forward Solution to Play Free Movies on Nexus 6 Incl. 4K, 5K, 8K

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2014 --Digiarty Software, committed to multimedia software development, recently put forward the best solution to play any movies on Nexus 6. In the guide to play movies on Nexus 6, Digiarty discloses step-by-step tutorial to free download movies for Nexus 6 and convert movies containing 4K, 5K, 8K UHD videos to Nexus 6 playable formats.



Nexus 6 is a newly launched phablet-sized smartphone released by Google and manufactured by Motorola. It is believed to be one of the best movie players, due to the following highlights: pixel-rich 6 inches Quad HD display; Dual front-facing speakers; 3220mAh battery; 32GB/64GB memory storage, etc. However, due to the limitation of supported video formats, Nexus 6 owners can only play MP4/H.264 movies on Nexus 6. In order to help play movies in MKV, WMV, AVI, MOV, MPEG or other formats on Nexus 6, Digiarty Software positively enhanced its video converter to facilitate converting any movies to Nexus 6 compatible video formats.



For tutorial to free download and convert movies to Nexus 6 playable formats, please feel free to visit:

http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/play-free-movies-on-nexus-6.htm



WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe can do many things for Nexus 6, such as free download MP4 movies for Nexus 6, convert movies to Nexus 6 and edit videos for Nexus 6. But functions of this video converter do not stop there. This program is also available to:

* Convert among all SD/HD videos, such as convert H.265 to H.264, MTS to MOV, AVCHD to MPEG, MKV to MP4, etc. Based on MKV vs MP4, it is necessary to convert MKV to MP4 for wide compatibility.

* Extract audio files from videos in MP3, AAC, WMA, iPhone ringtone, etc.

* Convert videos to Google (New) Nexus 7, Google mobile, Apple iPhone 6, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3, Android Samsung, HTC, Amazon, Sony, Microsoft and more smartphones/tablets/game consoles.

* Free download YouTube videos/songs.

* Make Photo slideshows.



Pricing and Availability

Digiarty 2014 Thanksgiving Promo is open to all to get WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe at $29.95, a savings of $20 off the usual price.



