Lekki, Nigeria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2019 --Throwing their hat into the crowdfunding ring with plans for a Kickstarter campaign, the makers of the new trading card game, "Play the I Am" have something more up their sleeve. Designed to be a game-changer in the mindset wellness space, their goal is twofold. They want to use the crowdfunding site to bring the game from its current beta state to players who want to take positivity to a new level.



Play the I Am is designed around building a winning hand out of the card deck. The premise is deceptively easy, but founder and inventor Ipoola Gbayike assures players this is anything but the truth.



"Myself and my team designed this game to incorporate strategies and thinking skills while at the same time producing a positive message for those who may be down or struggling in a personal way. This game is designed for any time there is a gathering of friends or family who are looking to bond more closely together," said Gbayike.



Each deck of 54 cards has specialized cards that allow players to enhance the gaming experience. These cards form the basis of the strategy that is so important in understanding and playing Play the I Am. Each of the specialized card sets has a statement of inspiration, purpose, a dare or allows a user to ask questions. Each of the card mechanics has a benefit and a penalty.



"It is the benefits and penalties which make the game more exciting and provide an opportunity to grow as a person. Along the way, there is considerable fun to be had by anyone who is playing," continued Gbayike.



The team has already taken a very huge first step in preparing people for the game itself. They have created a strategy guide e-book and placed it on the website. They've also created a free-eBook, you are the I AM, with over 150 positive affirmations, available for free download on their website. Interested trading card gamers and card game enthusiasts are encouraged to visit the site and download these e-books in preparation for the release of Play the I Am.



"We look forward to you visiting our site and getting a copy of the e-book. There is also a place to sign up for updates on the Kickstarter campaign and the status of the game," said Gbayike.



About Play the I Am

I AM is a Family-focused card game, inspired to provide the players with lots of entertainment, and it has the potential to improve and transform lives.



Learn more at www.playtheiam.com.



