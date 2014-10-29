Digiarty Enhanced Video Software to Play YouTube (4K UHD) Videos on iPhone 6 (Plus) Offline

Chengdu, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2014 --Digiarty Software, an established multimedia software provider, has enhanced its all-in-one YouTube downloader and converter software named WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe to facilitate playing YouTube videos on iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Any YouTube videos, including SD, HD, 1080P HD and 4K UHD videos, can be smoothly played on the new iPhone models, even without internet connection.



The new iPhone models are good video players, attributing to 4.7-inch display and 1334-by-750-pixel HD resolution for iPhone 6, and 5.5-inch display and 1920-by-1080-pixel HD resolution for iPhone 6 Plus. With a YouTube iOS app, users can play online YouTube videos on iPhone 6. However, playing YouTube videos offline on iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus is also in need. "Watching online YouTube videos on iPhone 6 requires high bandwidth. But internet connection with high speed is not easy to get" an iPhone 6 user said, "Moreover, it is impossible to play 4K UHD videos on iPhone 6 directly."



Considering of this appeal, Digiarty Software comes up with a solution to play YouTube (HD) videos on iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. It gives out step-by-step guide to help free download YouTube videos, and convert the videos to iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Once finished, users can play YouTube videos on the big iPhones anytime and anywhere.



For details of the solution to play YouTube videos on iPhone 6/Plus offline, please read:

http://www.winxdvd.com/resource/play-youtube-hd-videos-on-iphone-6.htm



WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe will aid users to free download any YouTube videos, free download MP4 movies to iPhone 6 included. To make the YouTube videos fully compatible with iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, this program helps convert videos to iPhone 6/Plus in several mouse clicks only, owing to the preset iPhone 6/Plus profiles. Moreover, it also enables users to play YouTube videos on Samsung Galaxy Note 4, Note Edge, HTC One M8, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3, WP8, Sony Xperia Z3 and other portable devices.



Pricing and Availability

Regardless of the original price $49.95, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe costs $29.95 only on 2014 Digiarty Halloween sales. This promotion is available until November 15.



