Playa Del Rey Dentist Dr. Michael Montgomery Emphasizes Education, Prevention for Better Oral Health

Playa Del Rey, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2016 --Dr. Michael Montgomery, dentist in Playa Del Rey, CA is helping patients improve their oral health by focusing on the most important aspects of education and prevention. Dr. Montgomery believes that these two factors are the key to helping patients achieve optimal oral health for a lifetime, rather than just relying on restorative treatments. At his Los Angeles-area dental clinic, Dr. Montgomery and his staff offer thorough dental exams, cleanings, X-rays, sealants, fluoride, and screenings for oral cancer.



Oral decay is the number one preventable disease that affects children in the U.S, and more than 50% of U.S. adults have some form of periodontal disease, which is also preventable. Oral decay, commonly known as cavities, as well as gum disease can be prevented with proper oral hygiene habits as well as regular dental checkups and cleanings. Dr. Montgomery and his staff strive to educate patients about the importance of preventive care so they understand the impact it has not just on the way their teeth look, but their overall health as well.



Many patients, both children and adults, who have a higher instance of oral decay or gum disease do not understand the importance of regular, proper oral hygiene, and may also not understand the long-term impact these chronic diseases can have on their health. With each patient they treat, Dr. Montgomery and his staff seek to educate about proper brushing and flossing methods and habits, as well as encourage regular check-ups and cleanings at the dentist for a more thorough check of any instance of impending decay or disease. Detecting oral decay and gum disease in its earliest stages is essential to preventing it from becoming worse, but also allows Dr. Montgomery to treat it with the least invasive measures possible.



Despite recent flashy news articles about the latest dietary guidelines issued by the Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services that downplay the importance of flossing, Dr. Montgomery maintains that regular flossing is an essential habit for preserving good oral health and hygiene. Dr. Montgomery and his staff also help educate patients about the financial benefits of maintaining good oral hygiene and making it a part of their everyday routine. Excellent oral hygiene prevents the need for restorative treatments like fillings, or even more invasive restorative procedures like crowns or extractions. Over the course of a lifetime, patients can save up to tens of thousands of dollars just by simply brushing and flossing their teeth properly twice daily.



About Dr. Michael Montgomery

Dr. Montgomery has decades of experience in the dental industry and throughout his career has remained heavily involved in continuing education courses from leading institutions. Dr. Montgomery has achieved Master status in the Academy of General Dentistry, and is also a member of the ADA, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, and the California Dental Association.



For more information about Dr. Michael Montgomery and the preventive, general, and cosmetic dental services he offers patients in the Playa Del Rey area, please visit www.gr8smiles4life.com.