Component Playgrounds Completely Overhauled Their Website

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2013 --Component Playgrounds of Salt Lake City Utah has done a complete overhaul of their website http://componentplaygrounds.com [1]. Component Playgrounds has been making heavy duty playground equipment like swingsets, slides, monkey bars, teeter totters and more for over 29 years. "Component Playgrounds strives to make quality products that last. As a matter of fact we offer a warranty for as long as you own the product." Said Clark Dillon, Owner and General Manager. Mr. Dillon went on to say, "Most of our products are designed to be strong so that not only can small kids play on them, but large teenagers and adults can too. We make this equipment to last so that not only can your children have years of outdoor play but your grandchildren will as well."



The new website allows people all over the Continental United States the ability to order Component Playground's various designs of play systems right from their home. Clients can choose from different sizes to fit small and large backyards including A-frame swings or large sets with playhouses and larger sets with clubhouses. Clients can also choose colors and different swing set attachments. The site also offers parts and play set accessories. "One of the best things that our clients will love is that we offer free shipping to any of the 48 states on all orders placed on our website." Mr. Dillon said. Component Playgrounds play systems are so durable that they are often used as school and park playground equipment, but their main type of client is personal/residential.



Even though Component Playgrounds has the new website they still welcome people to come into their retail store at 1630 N. Beck Street, Salt Lake City, Utah. Also if people just want to call and talk to a live person Component Playgrounds takes phone orders during normal business hours by calling toll free: 1-877-530-0222. On their website or in the store Component Playgrounds offers many different sales throughout the year where clients can save hundreds of dollars off select models. Component Playgrounds new site officially launched on March 1st, 2013. Component Playgrounds is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau.