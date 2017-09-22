Playing Cards Based on Patent Artwork Brings Together Art and Science

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2017 --Kevin Prince has an appreciation for art that showcases both left brain and right brain proficiencies and is putting amazing patent diagrams and illustrations in everyone's hands. In the days before Photoshop, Prince has noted, these extremely detailed pictures were drawn by hand with precision – a skill and an art that is unappreciated nowadays.



That's why Prince compiled a coffee table book, The Art of the Patent, based on amazing illustrations found in nearly 10 million patent applications over the past 200 years. The Art of the Patent was the result of a successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. Now Prince is bringing consumers playing card decks that showcase these astounding, educational, and sometimes amusing works of art.



There are two decks currently ready to be distributed. The Blue Deck is comprised of a number of the illustrations that appeared in The Art of the Patent. The Red Deck showcases the art behind some of the most famous patents in history, such as the Slinky, Lego, and Model-T Ford.



The card fronts are phenomenal, but the back of the cards are equally impressive. Designed by David Litwin, Founder of Pure Fusion Media, the art is as intriguing as it is otherworldly. Mark Hunter of FlilpScript.com, an anagram expert, designed an anagram for the word "Patent", since Prince wanted the back of the card to be readable at any orientation.



These playing cards are sure to be loved by artists, geeks, and collectors alike, and now there will be at least another deck entering design and production. The Green Deck will feature art from patents for "amusing" things like roller coasters and carnival rides.



Prince currently has a Kickstarter campaign that is close to reaching its second stretch goal. When it does, production can commence on the Purple Deck, which "will really move you", as Prince has said – as it would consist of patent diagrams and illustrations related to vehicles.



The Kickstarter campaign, which ends in about three weeks, appears at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/kprince/art-of-the-patent-playing-cards.



About Kevin Prince

Kevin Prince is an engineer, inventor, author (The Art of the Patent) and a US Patent Agent who has performed thousands of patent searches for clients. He relishes the opportunity to continue bringing art of countless of anonymous (and underappreciated) draftsmen to the world. He also teaches courses out of the Inventors Learning Center and is the president of QuickPatents, LLC.