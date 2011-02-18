Exclusive Console Video Gaming and Tournament Community Enters PlayStation®Home

Simpsonville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2011 -- Urgent Fury has just announced its expansion into PlayStation®Home only on the PlayStation®3 computer entertainment system. Urgent Frequency TV, or UfreqTV, will air its inaugural Episode 1, beginning Thursday 2/17/2011. Each subsequent episode will run in PlayStation Home’s Community Theater for 2 weeks.



Each episode will focus on a variety of topics, such as game reviews, PlayStation news, as well as exclusive interviews with individuals and companies in the gaming industry, community gamers, and teams competing in Urgent Fury’s different tournaments.



In Episode 1, you will learn the origins and focus of Urgent Fury, explore Zipper’s return to SOCOM 4, and finally after a few months on the market, UFreqTV gives another look at Electronic Arts Medal of Honor.



Join Jack “UK” Dellhouse, Wolfie-D and Commander Claymore Fury as Urgent Fury’s newest Videocast team takes Urgent Fury on a new journey into PlayStation Home.



Urgent Fury is an online console-gaming community who has built its impeccable reputation by providing unique, intuitive, and exciting scenario-based TacMap style tournaments. Urgent Fury also has opened the Urgent Fury Gaming League (UFGL) where new and veteran teams will be able to compete against each other on a variety of games. Giving new teams to Urgent Fury a chance to catch a glimpse at the type of gamesmanship that is expected of its members before joining a TacMap event



Urgent Fury was founded in 2002 on the motto of “Win with Honor, Lose with Dignity.” With new teams being evaluated on gamesmanship, integrity, and fair game-play during many of Urgent Fury’s entry level evaluation tournaments. Using the motto above the community is able to maintain a highly successful tournament arena for like-minded console gamers. Urgent Fury can be found at http://www.urgentfury.com.



"PlayStation” is a registered trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

