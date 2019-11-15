PleIQ, the Awarded Smart Toy That Uses AR to Enhance Early Learning Is Launching on Kickstarter

Santiago, Chile -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2019 --PleIQ, the smart educational toy that reinvents the way to play and learn with letter blocks using Augmented Reality just launched on Kickstarter!



PleIQ is a set of 8 physical cubes that works with a mobile app to create interactive learning activities in AR designed to enhance the early learning experiences of children between 3 and 8 years old. It is the number one smart toy ever developed in Latin America, and has been awarded as the best innovation in educational technology in the region by the London-based ed-tech organization Bett.



Early education has a monumental impact on the cognitive development of children, leading to significant differences in cognitive development, average income, and happiness as an adult. During this crucial phase, children develop the majority of the skills they will use during the rest of their lives, but in Latin America, less than two-thirds of children receive early education.



PleIQ Smart Toys, the startup based in Chile and originated in Venezuela, that created the innovative educational tool, has a mission to leverage the power of mobile Augmented Reality to reduce the educational divide among children with access to quality early education and those who don't.



Edison Duran, CEO and Co-founder, who was selected by the MIT Technology Review as one the top innovators under 35 in Latin America, says "Augmented reality can give people superpowers and transform our lives. We want to use that power to enhance children's early learning experiences and have a positive and longstanding Impact in their lives".



PleIQ helps children to learn by playing, providing a safe and responsible way to utilize their scree-time. It provides curriculum-based learning activities in AR, combining the benefits of traditional and digital games, to foster the multiple intelligences in children.



PleIQ also comes with a learning platform that provides a more personalized education, providing parents and teachers with automatic reports and valuable insights about children's progress to understand how to help them improve even further.



For the first time, PleIQ will be available in the US and Canada thanks to Kickstarter! The startup promises that early backers will receive their PleIQ toys in time for Christmas. If you want to support their Kickstarter Campaign and be among the first to experience this new way of learning check them out on Kickstarter now: http://bit.ly/PleIQkickstarter