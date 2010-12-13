Plevin & Gallucci, Co. L.P.A. Obtain First Verdict in Ohio Under the New Intentional Tort Law

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2010 -- Cleveland Association of Trial Attorney members, Frank Gallucci and Michael Shroge of the law firm of Plevin & Gallucci recently obtained the first verdict in Ohio under the new Intentional Tort Law. The case was tried in September, 2010 before Judge Thomas Pokorny in Cuyahoga County.



Gallucci and Shroge were able to prove L.E. Meyers Group deliberately and intentionally removed safeguards that resulted in injury to their employee. The plaintiff (Mr. Hewitt), was severely burned by 7200 volts of electricity as he worked on de-energized electrical lines. In addition to suffering second and third degree burns on his hand, arm, shoulder and back, Mr. Hewitt also suffered permanent damage to his right arm. The jury agreed with the facts brought into evidence by attorneys Gallucci and Shroge and awarded a verdict in the sum of $587,585 against their client’s employer L.E. Meyers Group.



According to Michael Shroge “ The key to winning this case was our ability to obtain admissions from five company employees that the removal of these safeguards were “deliberately and intentionally made decisions. As a direct result of these admissions, the case was presented to the jury.” Mr. Shroge stated, “ We are always pleased to obtain a just verdict for our client and delighted to be the first law firm in Ohio to obtain a verdict under the new Intentional Tort Law.”



