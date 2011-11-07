Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2011 --Plevin & Gallucci Company, L.P.A., a leading law firm that helps protect the rights of consumers, achieved a major legal victory for individuals in Ohio this week in a case in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in Cleveland regarding municipal court costs.



Many Clerks of Court in municipal courts in Ohio have sought to supplement their income through assessing court costs on a per charge basis rather than a per case basis, despite knowing that this practice was illegal. In fact, the Attorney General of Ohio has advised on three occasions that it is improper. Nonetheless, the Berea Clerk of Courts and many others throughout the State of Ohio have willfully violated the law year after year by improperly charging court costs on dismissed counts or counts that were not eligible for court costs.



In 2005, Frank Gallucci of Plevin & Gallucci, along with co-counsel Craig Bashein, filed suit against Berea on behalf of William Glick, seeking disgorgement of the improperly collected costs, an injunction prohibiting the same behavior in the future, and class action status to represents all similarly situated individuals.



On November 1, 2011, Judge Dick Ambrose of the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas held that the cost structure in Berea was improper and granted judgment in favor of the plaintiffs and class action status. The outcome of the case was featured in a page one article on November 2, 2011 in the Cleveland Plain Dealer.



“This is an important legal victory for citizens throughout the State of Ohio because it sends a message to clerks of courts that if they willfully violate the law, they will be held accountable,” said Frank Gallucci, managing partner of Plevin & Gallucci, who along with Bashein is lead counsel on the case.



The defendant has indicated that they will appeal and Mr. Gallucci has promised to see the case through to the end.



About Plevin & Gallucci:

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Plevin & Gallucci is a highly experienced team of legal experts dedicated to the legal rights of individuals. The firm’s personal injury lawyers work tirelessly to obtain the largest settlements for their clients and are committed to upholding justice for victims of negligence. Plevin & Gallucci attorneys have more than 100 collective years of legal experience and several are recognized in Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars® in Ohio. In addition, Frank Gallucci is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum® and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum™, designating his position as one of the top trial lawyers in America.



The firm's practice areas include consumer rights, workers' compensation, personal injury, medical malpractice, nursing home malpractice, wrongful death, and accidents and falls.