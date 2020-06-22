Plevin & Gallucci to Waive Fees Throughout 2020 on Covid-19 Workers' Compensation Cases for Healthcare Workers and First Responders

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2020 --Plevin & Gallucci Company, L.P.A., one of the largest plaintiff law firms in Ohio with a long history of representing injured workers, has announced that for all of 2020, the firm will waive fees on workers' compensation claims for medical workers and first responders who contract Covid-19 while working.



States across the country, including Ohio, are seeing spikes in novel coronavirus and Covid-19 diagnosis. As of June 18, 2020, there are over 43,000 confirmed cases in Ohio with over 2,600 deaths. Reports suggest that up to 20% of those affected are healthcare workers and the actual number is potentially much higher.



"This alarming statistic shows that some of the very people working day in and day out to keep all of us and our loved ones safe during this uncertain period are facing the highest risk of illness, just by virtue of doing their jobs," stated Frank L. Gallucci III, managing partner. "While many of us are considered 'essential workers' during this time, these dedicated individuals in healthcare, public health, law enforcement, and public safety are putting themselves in harm's way every day, selflessly risking their own lives.



"Their efforts deserve all of us doing what we can to help them," Gallucci continued. "Some may help by donating masks and personal protective equipment ('PPE') or providing food. We will do what we know how to do as attorneys: Help affected workers and their families get the medical care and benefits to support them and their family during their period of illness or incapacity.



“Plevin & Gallucci will waive fees on workers’ compensation claims for healthcare workers and first responders who contract Covid-19 while working for the balance of this year. We do not know how to make ventilators, but we know how to assist people who are having trouble when their claim for work-related Covid-19 is denied,” he concluded.



Any first responder or healthcare worker who needs assistance filing a Covid-19 related workers' compensation claim can reach Plevin & Gallucci directly by email at Covid@pglawyer.com or by calling (888) 684-0804.



About Plevin & Gallucci

Plevin & Gallucci Company, L.P.A., has 17 offices across Ohio, including primary offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, and Waverly. The firm has long been a leader in the Ohio Workers' Compensation community and serves on national boards addressing injury and wrongful death claims for workers and victims of accidents. Primary practice areas include workers' compensation, personal injury, medical malpractice, and product liability. To learn more, visit the firm's website at https://www.plevinandgallucci.com.

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content:

Information re: claim denial for Ohio health care workers and first responders