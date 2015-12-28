Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2015 --Plevin & Gallucci Co., L.P.A., one of the largest law firms in Ohio representing plaintiffs injured in motor vehicle accidents, personal injury, medical malpractice, and workers' compensation cases, is pledging to waive attorneys' fees to pursue drunk drivers who injure or kill Northeast Ohioans this year on New Year's Eve. The offer will apply to anyone who is injured or killed as a result of an accident caused by someone charged with driving under the influence.



"There have been over 12,000 crashes involving alcohol and 271 drunk driving fatalities in Ohio so far this year," stated Frank L. Gallucci III, Managing Partner. "New Year's Eve is one of the most dangerous times to be on the roads with your family and the injuries and deaths due to drunk driving need to stop.



"If you or a loved one are a victim of a drunk driving accident in Northeast Ohio on New Year's Eve up until 6 a.m. New Year's Day, Plevin & Gallucci will go after the drunk driver on your behalf for free," he continued. "We are determined to fight the scourge of drunk driving and help victims get justice. We will use our considerable legal expertise to hold drunk drivers accountable, with no attorneys' fees paid by the victim if the injury or death was result of a drunk driver who is charged with driving under the influence."



Plevin & Gallucci has 17 offices across Ohio with primary offices in Cleveland, Columbus, and Dayton. The firm has won hundreds of millions of dollars in judgments and settlements for plaintiffs and has a fast-growing, statewide client base.



The firm has taken an aggressive public stance against drunk driving for many years. Plevin & Gallucci's Home Game, Home Safe Ride program, launched in 2013, provided free designated drivers to fans heading to and from each home game of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Cleveland Browns to help keep drunk drivers off the roads. Their new program is a continued effort to assist victims of drunk driving, while holding those who choose to drive drunk responsible.



