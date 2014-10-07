PLS Global Marketing, LLC Launches Website Featuring Christian Apparel and Pet Supplies

Pasadena, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2014 --Patricia Sherer is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.PLSMarketingGlobal.com. The website offers a wide range of products including Christian t-shirts, Christian hats, pet supplies, and Christian gifts. Since Christianity is a big part of her life, Sherer wanted to share the message of God with her customers by providing them with Christian items. She loved the messages on the t-shirts that she found and wanted customers to be able to buy these t-shirts so that they could share their own faith in their religion with the rest of the world.



There are many excellent Christian products offered within the merchandise of PLSMarketingGlobal.com. The website carries products including Christian baseball caps, Jesus saves shirts, funny Christian t-shirts, decorative wall crosses, plus size Christian t-shirts, Christian iPhone 4 cases, Christian t-shirts for kids, and much more. In the future, Sherer is going to expand the products available on her website to also include some home and garden decorations. By regularly updating the products available on the site, she will ensure that customers can find new products each time that they return to her website.



Providing a website that offers unique Christian items at low prices is of the utmost importance to Sherer regarding PLSMarketingGlobal.com. The website features a globe with a cross on it to show that it is a Christian website offering products that are intended to share faith in God with everyone. Sherer handpicks the items offered on her site to ensure that they are the best quality and have the best messages to spread. Offering these products at affordable prices is very important to her.



In addition to her main website, Sherer is also launching a blog located at http://www.PLSMarketingBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to religion and the different items offered on her site. Sherer plans to write about religion and God as well as share some of her favorite qualities of some of the different items that she has for sale on her website. The purpose of the blog is to show Christians how they can use the items sold on the main website to express their love of God.



About PLSMarketingGlobal.com

PLSMarketingGlobal.com, a division of PLS Global Marketing, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Patricia Sherer.



Patricia Sherer

http://www.PLSMarketingGlobal.com

832-372-4289



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com