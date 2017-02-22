Plus Size Leggings Offered by Belldini, Quality Plus Size Clothing Line

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2017 --When it comes to clothing, Belldini knows how to make women shine. They have a variety of upscale looks to choose from, including plus size leggings. Their leggings are known for their stylish look and comfort. Each style of plus size leggings forms to the body, giving the wearer beautiful shape and a chic look. Their 'Rhinestone Leggings Plus' are a classic look that feature a cluster of rhinestones around the ankle. They are high-waisted with stretch fabric and a fitted waistband.



Their other plus size leggings are called 'Stud Leggings Plus.' These leggings have a nice stretch to them which make them comfortable and flattering. These are high-waisted as well, and feature a line of studs that run from the hip to the ankle on both sides. Whichever look you choose, these plus size leggings are sure to make you feel comfortable, stylish and beautiful. In addition to their leggings, they also offer a variety of tops that can be worn with their plus size leggings.



Whether you're looking for a stylish cardigan or a comfy pullover, Belldini has it all. Their plus size tops run true to size and come in a variety of styles and colors. Try their Knee-Length Knit Cardigan to give your work outfit a stylish touch. This beautiful piece is only $75.99 and it comes in a beautiful neutral cream tone. If you're looking for standard sizes, Belldini has those as well. They have tops that will compliment your plus size leggings.



About Belldini

Belldini is a clothing manufacturer and retailer that is family-owned. They offer tops, shirts, plus size leggings, and more. Their clothing is of the highest quality and they are well-known for their stylish and trendy looks for women.



