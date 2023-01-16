Plus Sized Scanning Services - Micro Com Systems Scans Large Format Scanning Service in Seattle

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2023 --As an established document scanning service in Seattle, the team at Micro Com Systems assist businesses and individuals eager to scan and digitize documents—to preserve precious information, enhance shareability, and reduce paper clutter. For oversized documents, their team offers a large format scanning service capable of digitizing documents up to 40 inches in width. For more, go to https://www.microcomseattle.com/solutions/document-scanning/large-format/



Micro Com's team of scanning savants have supported businesses, industries, and organizations by undertaking considerable jobs, including scanning archives, libraries, and all kinds of business records. Scanning and digitizing make storing, accessing, and sharing vital information easier.



Of course, not all documents fit neatly into a standard-sized scanner. Construction documents, architectural renderings, engineering drawings, maps, and even old books require special equipment. In these cases, Micro Com uses a fleet of KIP scanners for large-format scanning. Scans can be outputted in black and white, gray-scale or full color in single or multi-page TIFF files and PDF files (and more).



For materials in poor or brittle condition, Micro Com implements non-destructive scanning methods, including large plastic sleeves that envelop materials to protect them from damage while being scanned.



For professional, high-quality digitization of large format documents, Micro Com can scan to 300 or 600 dpi. Originals may be blue line, black line, vellum, mylar—including the old, erasable kind—and even linen. As part of their quality control, team members will perform an original to digital scan. Any substandard or missing images are rescanned for image quality that's consistently one of the best in the business.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services includes: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



