Eagan, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2013 --Gibout Toys Inc., an eco-conscious online retailer who specializes in premium children’s toys, launches their BigBlox™ Designer Collection at the PLUSH: Posh Little Urbanites Show in Los Angeles June 9, 2013.



Gibout Toys mixes form and function with their new Designer Collection of award-winning play blocks. At 11.5 inches each, these blocks stack up as one of the largest blocks on the market. Children love them because of the endless hours of play– moms love them because they save wear and tear on the couch cushions. Best of all, BigBlox™ double as room décor when not in play. No need to stuff these toys in the closet before guests arrive. Simply stack them in the corner and you’re done.



In addition to the Designer line of blocks, Gibout Toys is also debuting their coordinating luxury baby blankets. Swaddling your little one has never been so fashionable.



About the PLUSH–Posh Little Urbanites Show

PLUSH is a baby and toddler trade show dedicated to all the posh and eco-conscious retailers and parents who are continually setting the next big trend. Unlike other juvenile shows in the industry, PLUSH sets itself apart by being one step ahead, and selecting vendors that are worth the time and consideration. PLUSH researches what today’s modern parents are seeking and finds the best, most innovative, eco-friendly, and luxurious products on the market, and places them all in one location for retailers, consumers, and media. PLUSH adds the incredible dimension of entertainment and mainstream media coverage and A-list celebrity marketing opportunities to a juveniles industry show. PLUSH 2012 had The Honest Company’s Jessica Alba as their title sponsor, and previous celebrity hosts from 2011-2012 included Catt Sadler, Jason Kennedy, and John Salley. The upcoming PLUSH 2013 show has also expanded with a 2-day B2B trade show on June 7th – 8th, followed by a consumer day on June 9th, 2013 at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza, located at 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067. For more information visit plushshow.com



About Gibout Toys Inc.

Gibout Toys started with a vision to create unique toys that fuel the imagination. A passion to provide high-quality, unique, toys that will grow with your child, rather than become yesterday’s passing fad. We care a great deal about the environment, and are a strong advocate for protecting it. That's why we specialize in toys that are made of renewable wood, plant-based rubber, water-based paints or have a low production impact on the environment. We go to great lengths to provide toys without toxic paints, plastics, or other harmful chemicals. From the beginning, Gibout Toys has been fully committed to integrating social and sustainable responsibility into our business model. From the soy ink used on our recycled business cards, to the recycled boxes used for shipping; We are very conscious of our potential impact on the environment. Gibouttoys.com