PMC Telecom Provides Tailored Communication Solutions for Businesses

England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2018 --If you're in need of a telephone system, PMC Telecom's business phone systems are suitable for a business of any size. PMC Telecom has cost efficient systems to fit 1-8 users, right up to enterprise level with unlimited users.



PMC Telecom is one of UK's leading suppliers of new and refurbished headsets at the best prices. They stock a vast range of branded headsets, including Headsets for Avaya, Headsets for Mitel, Headsets for Panasonic, Headsets for Cisco, Headsets for Polycom, Headsets for Yealink, Headsets for Vtech, Headsets for BT, Headsets for NEC, Headsets for Aastra, Headsets for Samsung, Headsets for LG, Headsets for Toshiba, Headsets for Grandstream, Headsets for Snom, Headsets for Alcatel, Headsets for Nortel, and Headsets for Unify/Siemens.



PMC Telecom specialises in supplying a range of telecommunication solutions for start up businesses, SME's, large corporations and government bodies. As platinum partners with BT openreach, PMC Telecom is able to offer wholesale prices on your business calls, lines and broadband services, ensuring a minimum saving of 30% from your current provider. They can professionally install and maintain your phone system using their strong, nationwide infrastructure of over 200 qualified telephone engineers.



PMC Telecom's telecommunication services can be tailor made to any customer's requirements, no matter how big or small; from calls and lines, non geographic telephone numbers, telephone PABX systems, installations, as well as telephone handsets and office headsets themselves.