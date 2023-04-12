Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2023 --Following the successful expansion of the market sectors we serve PMGSupply.ca is very

excited to announce that we are now accepting applications for new suppliers! This is a great opportunity for businesses to become a part of our community and to o?er their products or services to our customers.



As a leading online retailer of facility and construction site maintenance, repair and

operational (MRO) products and services, we are always looking for new and innovative products to o?er our customers.



We believe that by partnering with a diverse range of suppliers, we can provide the best possible shopping experience for our customers. Whether it's safety equipment, cleaning supplies, hand tools or power tools, our customers expect high-quality and reliable products that will help them get the job done.



In addition to our extensive product offerings, we also offer a range of specialized services such as technical support, on-site product training, and customized inventory management solutions. Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for our customers to manage their facilities and construction sites.



We are always looking for innovative ways to improve our product offerings and services, and we welcome ideas and suggestions from our suppliers and customers alike. By working together, we can help our customers stay ahead of the curve and succeed in their businesses.



As a company, we place a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and strive to always provide unsurpassed customer service. Our experienced team is always available to answer any questions, provide guidance and o?er solutions to any issues or challenges our customers may encounter.



At PMGSupply.ca we also understand the importance of sustainability and environmental responsibility. We are committed to reducing our environmental impact and encourage our customers to do the same through the use of eco-friendly products and practices. Overall, our goal is to be a reliable and trusted partner to our customers, providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed in their respective industries.



We invite suppliers to submit an online application for our initial vendor assessment. Please click the link provided below for more information about the application process, and to submit your application.



We hope you will take advantage of this opportunity and thank you in advance for your interest!



