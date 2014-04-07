Pmma.com Launches Progressive Discount Plan for Affordable Dermal Filler Cosmetic Supplies

Bridgeport, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2014 --Offering medical professionals an exceptional alternative to the increasing costs of dermal fillers Pmma.com announces its new progressive discount plan. With the potential to save up to 50% on products like Artefill, Restylane, Juederm and various other Hyauronic Acid injections Pmma.com endeavors to redefine the marketplace. Mike Gering, a customer care representative at Pmma Dermal Fillers said of the progressive plan, “We’re often asked how we can pass these incredible savings on to our customers and the answer is simple really. First we, unlike other online stores, want to pass our savings back to our customers as a show of appreciation. Secondly, it’s more efficient for us to process multiple orders for one customer. We’re happy to pass the saving in labor costs on to the client.”



So how does the permanent dermal filler progressive discount plan work? For every item a customer orders they are give a discount of 5%. For each additional order placed at the same time the customer receives another 5% discount on the total cost of the order. By ordering ten products, customers can save up to 50% with the progressive discount. Passing even more savings on, skin care professionals in the US and UK can also make use of Pmma.com’s free 48-hour shipping. Customers based in any one of the other 175 countries worldwide will receive free shipping as well. Accepting all major credit cards the company’s already low prices are further enhanced by then new added perks.



Offering an Affiliate Program, in partnership with ShareASale, Pmma.com gives participants a 6% commission per sale. Affiliates can simply sign up and begin earning commission payments immediately. Bonuses for good performance are available as well.



About Pmma.com

Pmma.com was founded in 2008 as a subsidiary of Feratti Global Brands. The site is the number one eCommerce supplier of refining self-enhancement treatments for the skin and body. Pmma.com enjoys the ongoing yearly patronage of more than 6,000 medispas, clinics, skin care professionals and individual practitioners worldwide.



For more information visit http://www.pmma.com and http://pmma.com/blog/. For information on the Affiliate Program with full Affiliate Manager support click on http://www.shareasale.com/shareasale.cfm?merchantID=44175.



