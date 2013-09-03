Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2013 --Start-up business E’lution Scooters is mad about P!NK and super keen to have the chance to meet her in person whilst she is in Sydney. Now P!NK is of course just a ‘little’ busy with her record breaking ‘Truth About Love Tour’ and you can’t simply pick up the phone and request an invite. So what do you do?



“We had to find a way to get P!NK’s attention and at the same time pay tribute to what a truly amazing individual she is not to mention her incredible sell out tour. We also wanted to appeal to her wonderful sense of humour”, said Denise Ora, E’lution Scooters PR Manager.



E’lution decided that they would dedicate and build P!NK the very first E’lution Commuter Scooter in the world and of course make it a one off. Along with the scooter they also got their friends from Focii in Chicago to make a fun, light hearted animation that would help them spread the word and hopefully get P!NK to notice. “The finished product looks amazing and we know P!NK will love it” said Fernando Costa, Director.



“We have been overwhelmed by the response to the animation on social media. To date we have had over 290K views on YouTube and over 8K twitter followers. We have our fingers crossed that P!NK will get to view it and let us know what she thinks” said Denise Ora.



If you can help spread the word you would be making some huge P!NK fans very happy.



YouTube Link: Watch YouTube Animation Here



About E’lution Scooters

4 Years in the making and a revolution in commuter and trick scooter design. E’lution will change the way you move. Launching their ‘self starter’ website campaign on 30th September, E’lution are hoping for enough backing to meet their production quota and commence shipment of the first commercial E’lution Scooters first Quarter 2014. Be part of the journey and register at www.elutionscooters.com.au to keep up to date with launch activity or like us at www.facebook.com.au/Elutionscooters