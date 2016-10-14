Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2016 --Earlier this week, Pocket Lens launched an initiative to arm people with the lens they need to take even better photos with their mobile devices. Until 15th October 2016, the company has reduced the price of one of its most popular lenses – the 2-in-1 macro and wide-angle lens – by 93% in an effort to get more people shooting beyond the limits of their phones.



A spokesperson for Pocket Lens commented, "Our users and potential users have always been the focus of every lens we've developed, which is why Pocket Lenses are affordable, durable and give great results. Plus, the Pocket Lens community is thriving because people love taking exceptional pictures and sharing tips about how to take impressive shots! With the recent launch of the iPhone 7, we wanted to do something special, and we decided that helping mobile users get more out of their mobile cameras was the way to go! "



The Pocket Lens macro and wide-angle lens is designed to add two new dimensions to in-built mobile phone and tablet cameras. It is easy to clip on to Android, iOS and other mobile devices and gives the user the ability to shoot professional looking close-ups and wide-angle shots that could make people's selfie sticks redundant.



The company has now challenged new users to experiment with their new lens and to post their very best close-up and wide-angle shots on the Pocket Lens Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages for the Pocket Lens community to see.



"By reducing the price of our 2-in-1 lens by more than 90%, our goal was to make the lens accessible to everyone who wanted to try it and we are looking forward to seeing the fantastic shots new users have been able to take! This very special offer ends on 15th October and we hope as many people as possible take advantage of this great opportunity," the brand's spokesperson went on to say.



Pocket Lens is offering its 2-in-1 Macro and Wide-Angle Lens, suitable for any type of smartphone, for just $1.99 until 15th October.



The discount coupon can be claimed by visiting: http://damaanda.com/pocketlens-super-deal/



Pocket Lens users can post their pictures on the company's social media streams here:

https://www.instagram.com/pocket_lens/

https://twitter.com/pocket_lens

https://www.facebook.com/pocketlens/