Pointe Primary Care Hiring Medical and Administrative Staff at Upcoming Draper Media Job Fair

Lewes, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2022 --Pointe Primary Care of Lewes, Delaware will be actively hiring medical and administrative staff during The Draper Media Job Fair taking place at the Cheer Center in Georgetown, DE on Saturday, February 26th from 10 AM to 2 PM.



"We are enthusiastic about adding to our team of dedicated, hard-working staff during this month's job fair," shares Erica Thomas, Ph.D., Practice Administrator at Pointe Primary Care in Lewes, Delaware.



Individuals who are passionate about healthcare, enjoy interacting with patients on a regular basis, can work in both individual and group settings, and have a strong interest in making a difference in the healthcare field are encouraged to apply.



"Our providers understand the unique role they serve in motivating patients and in supporting preventative health measures. This attention to patient care and chronic disease management plays an important role in the job satisfaction of our staff. We are a practice that focuses on the greater good which makes for an exceptional place to work."



Applicants applying for medical or administrative roles can expect a starting rate of $16 per hour in addition to a $1,000 sign-on bonus.



If you are interested in applying for a medical or administrative position at Pointe Primary Care, please bring your resume to the job fair.



For more information about the Job Fair, visit https://wbocevents.com/visitor-info/job-fair/



About Pointe Primary Care

Pointe Primary Care is an internal medicine practice that offers continuous, comprehensive, patient-centered care in the Delaware area and beyond. The practice offers expertise in primary care focusing on acute and preventative care as well as chronic conditions. Pointe Primary Care brings state-of-the-art treatment to patients with a mission to continue to expand and evolve to meet patients' needs. To schedule an appointment with a Pointe Primary Care provider, visit the Pointe Primary Care website.



