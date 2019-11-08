Pointe School District Partners with BizIQ

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2019 --The Pointe School District, a nonprofit Phoenix-area charter school system designed to help students develop their academic and leadership skills, is pleased to announce that it has joined forces with BizIQ, a digital marketing agency also located in Phoenix. BizIQ offers content marketing and web design services to help small businesses and nonprofits expand their reach online.



BizIQ will work closely with the Pointe School District to reach more potential students and their families in the Phoenix, AZ area, as well as providing accessible websites and information to their existing students. BizIQ uses a full array of marketing techniques, including brand-new, redesigned websites and search engine optimization, so that the Pointe School District can easily connect with current and prospective students alike.



BizIQ uses highly skilled designers, content producers and professional copywriters to establish their clients' brand and online presence. BizIQ uses the latest search engine optimization techniques, and all content is designed to be timely and relevant to the Pointe School District's students.



"The Pointe School District was created to fill a need, and working with BizIQ will help us get the message out to other families looking for charter schools in Phoenix," said Jody Williamson of the Pointe School District. "We're excited to have an accessible and frequently-updated website, since technology is such a huge part of education today."



The Pointe School District exists to support parents in developing students who demonstrate scholastic and behavioral excellence and make positive impacts in their communities. In the fall of 1999, three families formed Pointe Educational Services as a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation in order to open and operate an independent, public charter high school in Phoenix, AZ that focused on knowledge, character and leadership while also being financially accessible to everyone. To learn more about the Pointe School District's mission and get enrollment information, visit http://pointeschools.org.



To learn more about BizIQ and its digital marketing services for small businesses, including search engine optimization and content creation, please visit http://biziq.com.