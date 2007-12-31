Poised Announces Comprehensive Online and Offline Brand Strategy for 2008

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2007 -- Poised® today announced their plans to expand a highly exclusive division of their company, referred to as Poised Private.



"Our plans for the first quarter of 2008 are clearly a function of long-term planning coupled by superior insight into brand dynamics. Every strategy we write for elite, high-status clients, will infuse Sensory Branding and Convergence Marketing to create unparalleled brand equity" said Steve Thompson, President, The Poised Group Inc.



Poised Private will focus on underwriting the organizations brand initiatives,using online real estate and Intellectual Property designed by Poised Interactive.



Collectively, The Poised Group is perhaps the only brand development and marketing firm today that can design and develop a fully integrated brand portfolio, fortified with strategic marketing, advertising, and print collateral, without having to outsource one aspect of the project.



