Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2020 --With a "cut to the chase" method for staying in the fashion know, Modvisor has upped the ante on their already informative site. The go-to online shopping resource where visitors find similar stores that carry their favorite clothing styles, Modvisor has two new sections. Now, in addition to practical news about 1600 fashion brands, shoppers can connect the dots to find similar brands, find coupons, and get a handy Q & A section for insider info. Welcome to the one-stop-shop for time-saving opportunities to look smart while being even smarter.



So how does it work? Pick a favorite fashion brand. Find pricing, clothing type, images, coupons, an "Ask the Community" section, and a lengthy listing of similar brands all at the fingertips. An Editor's Review and What's Trending reports give further insight on everything from jewelry to streetwear, plus size fashions to cute clothes for kids.



For more information, visit http://www.modvisor.com.



Modvisor is a website that offers information on fashion brands and what similar stores exist for visitors predominately interested in online shopping.



