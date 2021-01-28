Pole Position Astonishes Destin with Private Dinner and Dolphin Cruises

Destin, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2021 --Those who ever been on a dolphin cruise in Destin Florida know that there is much to be seen and experienced throughout the emerald waters of Florida's Gulf coast, from the fish and marine life, to the brilliant skyscapes and the bright blue water. Pole Position Cruises is the premier way to cruise the beautiful waters of Destin.



The experience of a dolphin cruise aboard Pole Position is unlike any other. Captain Tommy guides the boat, touring the most beautiful parts of Destin and answering questions that customers may have about the area and marine life.



Pole Position also offers flexible scheduling, which is a boon to those who have been turned away from other cruises due to rigid scheduling. Pole Position is regarded for their flexible schedules and willingness to accommodate customers' preferences in order to create a once in a lifetime experience.



Pole Position also offers exclusive and top of the line dinner cruises with onboard catering and a private chef. For those who have a specific meal they want to share with loved ones on the water, Private Chef Holbrook of Pole Position says "I want every guest to know that I will strive to make each and every event a signature of my heart for your dining pleasure!" Whether a guest is looking for a dinner cruise, a sunset cruise, Destin dolphin cruise or even a college football cruise, their cruises are a night to remember, and made even more special because of the intimate setting without crowds.



About Pole Position

Pole Position offers highly professional experiences. Distinguished Captain Tommy Braden of Pole Position Cruises has more than 40 years of experience on the Gulf of Mexico and Choctawhatchee Bay. He is accompanied by First Mate Mic Parker who has spent nearly two decades boating and offshore fishing. These two are sure to provide a great evening on the water with a clean, disinfected, safe and secure boat for a special night.



Pole Position will take care of every need during an evening on the Gulf Coast waters. From the food and drinks to the sunset and quality time with loved ones, a night spent with Pole Position will be a night to remember.