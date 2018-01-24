Polis Founder and CEO Named a Featured Speaker at D2D Con

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2018 --Kendall Tucker, CEO and founder of Polis, is responsible for revolutionizing how door-to-door sales are done. Since 2015, Polis' smart technology and targeted data have helped political campaigns, small businesses, and large corporations see dramatic success in their door-to-door efforts.



As a result of Polis' continued success, Tucker was selected as a featured speaker at D2D Con. D2D Con is an annual conference for those interested in growing their business through hosting a number of workshops and presentations from keynote speakers.



In the presentation, Tucker will be discussing how Polis has gathered over 1,000 characteristics on each consumer in the US and how groups can use that data in their door to door marketing efforts to increase close rates from 2-10 percent. The data/characteristics include: demographic info, consumer info (purchasing power, industry interests, etc), social media info, voter data, etc.



Polis rapidly grew from a software company to the premier door-to-door sales app in just three years. In 2016 alone, over 150 organizations purchased and implemented the Polis app as part of their door-to-door sales efforts.



The Polis approach has disrupted the traditional way of doing door-to-door sales. To learn more about their innovative technology, register to attend D2D Con and learn from Polis' CEO, Kendall Tucker.



About Polis

Polis is an app that combines smart tracking technology, targeted data, and top-tier partnerships to help campaigns and businesses elevate their door-to-door outreach and increase sales success. Polis works with companies in the following industries: deregulated energy, security, solar, home services, construction, and financial services as well as political campaigns.