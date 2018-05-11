Polis Founder and CEO Named a Featured Speaker at the DNV GL Energy Executive Forum

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2018 --Kendall Tucker, CEO and founder of Polis, is revolutionizing how organizations think about data and marketing. Traditionally "big data" and "targeted marketing" have been terms describing online outreach and digital advertising, but since 2015, Polis' targeted data and smart technology have helped businesses and political campaigns hone their offline marketing channels such as door-to-door with dramatic success.



As a result of Polis' success, Tucker was selected as a featured speaker at DNV GL's Energy Executive Forum. The Energy Executive Forum is an annual gathering of C-suite executives from competitive energy retailers, utilities, distributed energy providers and others engaged in defining the future of energy



In the presentation, Tucker will be discussing how Polis has gathered over 1,000 characteristics on each consumer in the US and how groups can use that data in their marketing efforts to increase close rates from 2-10 percent. Additionally, this information is used to identify new areas of key growth for companies looking to broaden their footprint in energy. The data/characteristics include: demographic info, consumer info (purchasing power, industry interests, etc), social media info, voter data, etc.



Polis rapidly grew from a software company to the premier door-to-door data and sales app in just three years. In 2016 alone, over 150 organizations purchased and implemented the Polis app as part of their door-to-door sales efforts.



The Polis Effect has disrupted the traditional way of doing sales and marketing. To learn more about their innovative technology, register to attend The Energy Executive Forum and learn from Polis' CEO, Kendall Tucker.