Polished Perfect by Twila True Participates in 16th Annual Oncology Prom Event at CHOC

Costa Mesa, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2017 --Polished Perfect? by Twila True helped make the 16th annual Oncology Prom with an "Alice in Wonderland" theme at Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) a special night for approximately 250 young cancer patients and guests on Saturday, June 24th. The Nail Stylists applied polish for dozens of young attendees using Twila True Beauty Lasting Shine Lacquers while other organizations worked on patients' hair and makeup.



"We just want to encourage our patients to have a good time," says Amber Chavez, CHOC Special Programs Coordinator. "Prom is something everyone should experience once in their lives — we're just so happy Polished Perfect could be here to help us make their prom night memorable."



Celebrity attendees Chad Michael Murray and his wife Sarah Roemer, Becca Tilley, Tanya Rad, and Ashley Tisdale made the evening even more special for the young patients as they mingled, danced, sang and posed for photos throughout the evening.



Instagram and Facebook comments on the event ranged from "Sooo wonderful!!" to "You look absolutely stunning young ladies" to "This is one of the most beautiful things I've ever heard of a hospital doing for their patients. It's so heart warming." U.S. News and World Report has recognized CHOC as one of the top children's hospitals in the nation.



Polished Perfect by Twila True's annual participation in this event aligns with Twila True's description of her larger entrepreneurial mission, "We are a collective movement walking towards the future by focusing on community responsibility…" There was certainly collective joy in the CHOC Oncology Prom community, and Polished Perfect by Twila True was proud to be one of the reasons for that memorable joy.



About Polished Perfect by Twila True

After traveling the world, founder and CEO Twila True brought the best nail salon experiences and medical grade sanitation practices to Orange County, California with the introduction of Polished Perfect by Twila True. Born from the realization that there were no comparable experiences in Orange County that offered what she had experienced in her travels, Twila created the concept of Polished Perfect by Twila True to bring upscale yet affordable nail services in a chic setting to the area. The Twila True Beauty Lasting Shine Lacquers used at Polished Perfect Studios are free from DBP, formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin and camphor. Twila is also a dedicated philanthropist and successful entrepreneur who strives to give back to the community.



