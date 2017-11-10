Polished Perfect by Twila True & Twila True Beauty Attend StyleCon Orange County at the Hangar at the OC Fair & Events Center

Costa Mesa, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2017 --On Saturday, November 4, 2017, Polished Perfect by Twila True & Twila True Beauty attended StyleCon OC. This year's theme was "The Beauty of Empowerment" and the event showcased different beauty products, fashion brands, and was attended by thousands of style fans and over 70 beauty and fashion influencers.



Polished Perfect by Twila True offered nail polish changes to attendees, within their custom-designed Airstream Studio for the ultimate experience of style and indulgence. Style fans and influencers such as Sue Anne Cho-Collins (Heart of Plastic) and C Key (C Key Beauty) were drawn to the Airstream to get their nails done.



"We look forward to our annual participation at StyleCon and enjoy seeing the attendees' reaction to receiving a polish change inside the Airstream," Amanda Johnson, Assistant Vice President said. "Everyone we interacted with was thrilled with the quality of the service and products that we had to offer."



Twila True Beauty showcased their line of bodycare & nail lacquer products, as well as their two black box collections: a nail lacquer collection & a body care collection. The nail lacquer collection contains six nail lacquers, and the signature True Renewal Oil and Hand Cream. The body care collection also contains the True Renewal Oil and Hand Cream, as well as the body care trio: Milk Skin Soak, Body Polish, and Body Whip.



StyleCon was such an exciting event to be a part of, because it allowed us to meet a lot of new beauty influencers that fell in love with the brand," said Elizabeth Oleykowski, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "I think we had an especially great response when people tried on our body products and learned that they had natural oils and extracts and were cruelty-free."



Twila True Beauty - At Twila True Beauty, we are committed to providing quality products, custom-formulated to enhance your True beauty. From the collection of 5-free Lasting Shine Nail Lacquers to Bodycare products, our goal is to provide more than just beauty and skincare products to our customers. We strive to empower beauty enthusiasts everywhere to confidently take on the world and appreciate ingredients supplied by nature.



Twila True Beauty celebrates the beauty of the mind, heart, soul and body, inspired by the wealth of cultural influences, bold colors, and precious native resources of the Oglala Sioux Pine Ridge Reservation. Created with custom blends of natural oils and extracts native to Twila's homeland. You'll experience an abundance of luscious antioxidants and nurturing vitamins, that radiate with an elegant blend of top notes including wild plum, berry and floral extracts. Native wild plum seed extract protects and restores the skin's integrity. Our bold and uplifting shades of nail lacquer are a testament to the rich and colorful culture of the Lakota Sioux Tribe, igniting empowerment for all to be confident in their individuality. We are committed to providing you with exceptional customer service, and your inquiries are very important to us. If you have any questions, please feel free to complete our contact us form and one of our team members will reach out as soon as possible. Experience Twila True Beauty and enjoy finding true beauty with our fine range of products.



Polished Perfect by Twila True - Polished Perfect by Twila True offers the complete package when it comes to nail and hair services. Launched in Orange County, CA in 2015, Polished Perfect by Twila True boasts multiple locations throughout the area. Our trained Stylists are dedicated to providing superior services, ultimate quality of work and memorable experiences. Committed to excellence, Polished Perfect by Twila True raises the bar for standards, cleanliness and sanitation by:



- Using non-whirlpool spa pedicure chairs in order to avoid the risk of skin and nail infections.

- The Pure Lab – a dedicated room that is solely for medical grade sterilization of all metal tools used for services with an autoclave system. All services offered include a one-time use buffer and file to prevent cross­ contamination.



Meet Twila - Twila True is an Oglala Sioux Native American from the Pine Ridge Reservation of South Dakota. The culture and heritage are rich in tradition and color that continue to influence Twila's endeavors. Her Sioux name, means "Woman Who Walks Towards Future" and she has lived up to it in numerous ways.



Twila is an entrepreneur, CEO and President of True Family Enterprises: an investment firm comprised of entities including True Investments, True Fresh HPP, True Venture Capital, Twila True Fine Jewelry, Polished Perfect Studios and Twila True Beauty.



As a philanthropist, Twila founded, True Children's Home, a children's orphanage in China dedicated to transforming the lives of orphaned and impoverished children. Her True Sioux Hope Foundation provides critical aid and empowers Tribal members to act, positioning the next generation for success. Twila is a champion for women in the workforce and continues to be a positive influencer.