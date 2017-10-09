Polished Perfect & Twila True Fine Jewelry Featured on KTLA's "Countdown to the Emmys: Red Carpet Ready" Segment

Costa Mesa, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2017 --On Sunday, September 17, 2017, Polished Perfect & Twila True Jewelry were featured on the KTLA "Countdown to the Emmys: Red Carpet Ready" segment, which aired at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. The segment took viewers on a walk through the Polished Perfect's Flagship hair and nail Studio in Costa Mesa, CA as well as the Twila True Fine Jewelry boutique located on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, CA.



The segment was hosted by celebrity stylist Anya Sarre, who interviewed Founder & CEO Twila True. The Polished Perfect tour highlighted all the amenities that come along with a full service Studio that offers a luxury experience for getting red-carpet ready. Whether it be hair or nails, sanitary tools and high quality products are a guarantee. While at the Twila True Fine Jewelry boutique, the extensive selection of luxury watches, diamond jewelry and designer bags were highlighted as both Sarre & True tried on various pieces. Twila specifically addressed trends in both the nail and jewelry industry, highlighting metallic nail polishes and stackable jewelry.



When asked about her journey to creating Polished Perfect & Twila True Fine Jewelry True said, "As a female who was getting into jewelry, I knew what I wanted: I knew that I wanted quality, I knew that I wanted bespoke, and so for me I thought, it's not only what's on the finger, but it's what our fingers look like, so I created Polished Perfect."



Polished Perfect - Polished Perfect offers the complete package when it comes to nail and hair services. Launched in Orange County in 2015, Polished Perfect boasts multiple locations throughout the area. Our trained Stylists are dedicated to providing superior services, ultimate quality of work and memorable experiences. Committed to excellence, Polished Perfect raises the bar for standards, cleanliness and sanitation by:



Using non-whirlpool spa pedicure chairs in order to avoid the risk of skin and nail infections.



The Pure Lab – a dedicated room that is solely for medical grade sterilization of all metal tools used for services with an autoclave system. All services offered include a one-time use buffer and file to prevent cross­ contamination.



Twila True Jewelry - Twila True Fine Jewelry is discreetly tucked along one of the grand stretches of California's fabled Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach. The showroom boasts a team of expert jewelers who understand how to artfully blend the traditions of old world craftsmanship to today's modern aesthetic. At Twila True Fine Jewelry modern jewelry fantasies come true with every piece being exceptionally handcrafted and perfected for the most discerning style and taste.



Meet Twila - Twila True is an Oglala Sioux Native American from the Pine Ridge Reservation of South Dakota. The culture and heritage are rich in tradition and color that continue to influence Twila's endeavors. Her Sioux name, means "Woman Who Walks Towards Future" and she has lived up to it in numerous ways.



About Twila

Twila is an entrepreneur, CEO and President of True Family Enterprises: an investment firm comprised of entities including True Investments, True Fresh HPP, True Venture Capital, Twila True Fine Jewelry, Polished Perfect Studios and Twila True Beauty.



As a philanthropist, Twila founded Love Without Boundaries, a children's orphanage in China dedicated to transforming the lives of orphaned and impoverished children. Her True Sioux Hope Foundation provides critical aid and empowers Tribal members to act, positioning the next generation for success. Twila is a champion for women in the workforce and continues to be a positive influencer.