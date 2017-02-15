Political Radar "The State of City Hall" Live Taping to Be Held at Kavarna Coffeehouse

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2017 --Newsmakers Podcast Network, an innovative content creation and distribution network, is pleased to announce the first Political Radar live taping event to be held on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 at Kavarna Coffeehouse.



The event titled, "The State of City Hall" will cover the events including the conviction of Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt on charges related to campaign finance violations, the petition submitted to the city council asking for the mayor's removal, and the actions taken by the city council on February 20th.



Additionally, we will discuss the press conference held by alderpersons Chris Wery, Andy Nicholson and Tom DeWane where they accused the mayor of requesting a probe into their campaign finances and then keeping the results unknow for about a year.



Guests for the live event are:



Chris Wery is a Green Bay Alderperson representing District 8 located on the city's southwest side. He was first elected to the council in 2002 and served as the council president from 2008 until 2010.



Tom De Wane is a Green Bay Alderperson representing District 2 located on the city's southeast side. Tom is the the current council president and has served on the council since 2006.



Event Details:



The live taping event will be held at Kavarna Coffeehouse, 143 N. Broadway, Green Bay, WI, on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017. The live taping will begin at 7pm. Guests are requested be seated no later than 6:30pm. A live Q&A with the Political Radar team will follow.



For more event details or to RSVP visit - https://www.facebook.com/events/1806766149646243/



For more information visit – http://www.politicalradar.com



About Kavarna Coffeehouse

Kavarna is a coffeehouse and café located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, that specializes in serving single-origin and blended coffees sourced and roasted by Anodyne Coffee in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Kavarna specializes in wholesome and conscious eating with a menu featuring many locally sourced, organic and vegan dishes that are all made fresh in house.



For more information visit – http://www.kavarna.com



About Newsmakers Podcast Network

Founded in 2015 and based in Green Bay, WI, Newsmakers Podcast Network was created with the goal of providing the information that people want most while also creating tools for success for new and emerging content creators. From shows about small businesses to video games, Newsmakers Podcast Network provides listeners with a great way to keep up-to-date with the topics that matter most to them.



Newsmakers Podcast Network podcasts are released on a weekly or bi-weekly basis and can be found on the company's website as well as many 3rd party services such as Apple iTunes and YouTube.



For more information visit – http://www.npcn.tv