Political Year Pushes Koch to Top Spot in Kansas-Based Brand Survey

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2015 --RSA Marketing Services has released the findings of its annual Kansas Brand Power consumer survey conducted to measure the unaided recall power of the state's top brands.



The online survey asked 1,300 Kansans to name the Kansas-based brand they think is the most famous. The findings represent consumer sentiment, as well as the ability of each brand to accurately and powerfully project themselves.



According to the survey, the state's top brand is Koch Industries.



"We've seen Koch moving up in the rankings for the past couple of years," said Bruce Rowley, CEO of RSA Marketing. "As they have become more visible in recruiting for talent, political activities and the release of a new book from Charles Koch."



The Top 10 most famous Kansas-based brands for 2015:



1. Koch Industries

2. Pizza Hut

3. KU

4. Garmin

5. Coleman

6. Sprint

7. Boeing

8. Kroger

9. Cessna

10. Boulevard



Koch Industries moved up fast, leaping from 10th place in 2014 to the top spot in 2015. The brand is buoyed by aggressive recruiting advertising, nearly continuous national reporting on the political activities of 'the Koch brothers' and a recent PR blitz to support the new book from Charles Koch.



"The survey reflects how Kansans' feel our brands are known both at home and by the rest of the world," says Mike Snyder, COO and Principal at RSA Marketing Services. "Sports brands are rising. Just below the Top 10 are the world champion Kansas City Royals and the Wichita State University Shockers, fresh off two years of very high-profile NCAA basketball performances."



In 2014, the Top 10 most recognized Kansas-based brands were:



1. KU/Jayhawks

2. Free State Brewery

3. Pizza Hut

4. Coleman

5. Boulevard Brewery

6. Sprint

7. Russell Stover

8. Garmin

9. Dillons

10. Koch Industries



"The absence of young new Kansas-based brands is disheartening, but we're excited to see some thriving young brands like Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers appear on the radar." said Rowley. "There is clearly a time-lag, as we see that some of the leading Kansas-based brands, such as Pizza Hut, Coleman and Boeing, and are now based elsewhere."



About RSA Marketing

Recently ranked 2,089 on the 2015 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America, RSA Marketing Services is the second largest marketing firm in Wichita — offering clients the most comprehensive range of in-house marketing services in the region. Founded in 2010, RSA plans and executes marketing strategies for a wide variety of entrepreneurial clients.



A Google Partner Agency, RSA's expanded service offerings include Hydraulic Studio and Hydraulic Online Networks. Hydraulic Studio specializes in industrial video and photography. Hydraulic Online specializes in online and digital marketing — providing website design and development, online advertising, online content marketing and more. Hydraulic Online is also the exclusive partner regionally with the Qualtrics Site Intercept platform.



More information about RSA Marketing can be found at rsaconnect.com