Winter Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2013 --Gravis Poll Give Boehner a Wake-Up Call More than 1,120 Ohio voters responded to a survey conducted by Human Events and Gravis Marketing on September 4th. Half of the respondents reported they would welcome a challenger to House Speaker John Boehner in the 2014 congressional race. Respondents were registered Republican voters living in Boehner's district.



Doug Kaplan, CEO at Gravis Marketing, a non-partisan research firm, reports the survey reached about twice as many voters than are normally polled in a single district, giving the poll results a margin of error of just two percent.



Key findings include:



Almost two in three (65 percent) want the Speaker to take steps to defund Obamacare even though it could lead to a government shutdown.



The same number want Boehner to call for a special inquiry into the September 11, 2012 attack in Benghazi.



Some 45 percent reported Boehner was not effective in advancing conservative issues, while 22 percent disagreed.



On issues of taxing and spending 48 percent reported the Speaker is not doing enough to rein in the economy.



The poll covered a range of topics designed to reveal voter sentiment on topics ranging from Illegal immigration – a leftist group known as “Undocumented Ohio” won state approval in August for taxpayers to subsidize illegal immigrants' college costs – to opinions on providing military support to the Syrian rebels. On that topic 54 percent opposed U.S. involvement, while 29 percent were undecided and 17 percent were in favor.



Gravis Marketing is a political polling and marketing research firm located in Winter Springs Florida. CEO Doug Kaplan appears regularly on Carmen Russell-Sluchansky's Campaign Connection, 1430 AM NYC & 1390 AM Washington DC; The Ed Dean Show in Orlando; and is the official pollster for Capitol Correspondent in Washington DC



Full Poll Results