Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2016 --ReportsWorldwide has announced the addition of a new report title Polycarbonate (PC) in Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lighting to its growing collection of premium market research reports. The report provides actual consumption (use) market data for 2015, plus the year-by-year forecast through 2022.



The report estimates that 123.09 thousand metric tons (MT) of polycarbonate resin was used in the production of selected piece-parts of LED lamps and luminaires in 2015.



LEDs are used in both functional and decorative light fixtures, with an advantage of energy savings. Compared to incandescent lighting, LED-based solid-state lighting (SSL) delivers visible light with reduced heat. In addition, its solid-state nature provides for greater resistance to shock, vibration, and wear, thereby significantly increasing its lifespan.



This market forecast is presented for ten (10) LED lighting product categories. The lamp categories, in turn, may have multiple sub-categories, which are determined by physical size of the lamp.



Market Forecast Data Base Hierachy Structure



Product Category List



Polycarbonate-based Piece-Parts



- LED Lamps and Luminaires

- Lenses/Optics/Diffusers

- Reflectors

- Heat Sinks

- Housing/Closures

- Other – Lightguides, Other



The above Polycarbonate-based Piece-Parts used in the following:



LED Lighting Product Categories



- Parabolic aluminized reflector (PAR)

- General Service (A19/G60/ Other A-Type)

- Decorative Types (Candle, Fancy Round, Other)

- Multifaceted Reflector (MR) Compatible

- Linear Tube

- Street / Parking-lot / Outdoor Area

- High Bay/Flood

- Automotive and Other Vehicle – Specialty

- Miscellaneous LED-Based Lamp and Lamp Sections of Fixtures

- Luminaires / Light Fixtures (dedicated for LED)



Market Forecast, By Region



The market data are segmented into the following geographic regions, plus a Global summary; separate data-sheets are provided for the following regions:



- Global

North America (Canada, Mexico, and U.S.A.)

Rest of America (Central and South America)

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, plus Africa)

APAC (Asia Pacific)



Market Forecast, By Function



This report provides the 2015 market data review and 2016-2022 forecast by the following functions:



- Consumption Value (US$, Million)

- Quantity (MT – Metric Ton, by Thousand)

- Average Selling Prices ($/MT)



