The regional market of North America registered for 39.8 percent of the total volume in 2014. Enhancement in the infrastructure in the United States owing to rising number of residential structures is anticipated to boost the utilization of the polymer as adhesives and coatings. Asia Pacific is anticipated to encounter significant growth owing to confident outlook towards the construction sector in countries like India and China on account of growing expenditure for urban development.



Polyurea –Industry Competitive Insights:

Nukote Coating Systems International, Specialty Products, Inc. (SPI), LineX Protective Coatings, BASF, SWD Polyurethane, PPG Industries and VersaFlex Inc. Nukote Coating Systems inaugurated manufacturing at its new facility based in Dammam, Saudi Arabia in May, 2011.



Polyurea –Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The global Polyurea Market was worth USD 0.87 billion in the year 2014 and is foreseen to garner roughlyUSD 1.40 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39% during the forecast period. In 2014 the global polyurea market was sized 114.3 kilo tons. Polyurea is utilized in a number of applications that include transportation and construction due to its unusual features like high thermal stability, fast curing time, outstanding water insensitivity and pigment compatibility. This polymer is obtained from the reaction of synthetic resin blended polymers and isocyanate compounds via step-growth polymerization. The polymer is extensively utilized in the production of lining systems, sealants, coatings and adhesives. The rising utilization of protective coatings in the construction and automotive sector owing to high durability and rust prevention is anticipated to increase the utilization of polyurea. However, the availability of alternative coatings those are low-cost like polyurethane and epoxy may hamper the growth of the polyurea market. Polyurea is used in adhesives and sealants owing to its outstanding adhesion features on surfaces such as concrete, wood blasted steel and bitumen. Increasing utilization of sealants and adhesives as bonding substances in sectors like construction and automotive is anticipated to boost the growth of the market. Growing disbursement on the utilization of lining systems for the protection of the environment processes like landfill control, owing to strict regulations with the aim of reducing the harmful effects of pollution the demand of the polyurea is expected to boost.



Polyurea –Industry Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The largest application segment was construction in 2014 that accounted a share of more than 40 percent of the global volume. Polyurea renders high reactivity and moisture insensitivity that boosts its usage in applications like tank liners, secondary containment structures and manhole & tunnels. The requirement of polyurea in industrial applications in 2014 crossed 30 kilo tons. A switch in preference in the manufacturing industry from breakdown maintenance to condition-based monitoring is one of the factors to increase the usage of protective coatings, thereby boosting the growth of the polyurea market. Polyurea is extremely useful as sealing and coating materials in the marine, automotive and aerospace sectors. The transportation industry is anticipated to encounter significant growth in terms of volume.



Polyurea –Industry Product Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The global market was dominated by coatings that registered for more than 65 percent of the global volume in 2014 and the trend is said to remain constant over the forecast period. Coatings are useful in healthcare, automotive and construction sectors as it provides properties like abrasion resistance, corrosion protection, structural enhancement and waterproofing. In 2014 the requirement for lining products that were polyurea-based was 23.2 kilo tons. They are widely utilized in landfills and waterproofing systems owing to their high resistance towards chemicals and quick drying finishes. Rising significance of waterproofing membranes in the construction sector owing to its sling properties is anticipated to have a positive influence on the growth of this market.



The Polyurea Market is segmented as follows-

Polyurea Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2022 ($Million)

Coating

Lining

Sealants



Polyurea Market, By Raw Material, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2022 ($Million)

Aliphatic

Aromatic



Polyurea Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2022 ($Million)

Industrial

Building & Construction

Landscape

Transportation

Other Applications



Reasons to buy a Exclusive report?

1) An extensive research study on the Global Polyurea market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Polyurea market.



2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.



3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.



