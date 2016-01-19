Burlington, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2016 --Changing the daily grooming habits of consumers worldwide Pomifera™ hair care products launch on Amazon. Formulated to help its users shampoo less, the line is imbued with Pomifera™ Oil. That's insider-speak for that coveted vegan, Omega-6 rich, UV protective oil that's cold-pressed from the seeds of the Maclura Pomifera fruit. Ancient in its restorative power, it has an extraordinary ability to organically repair dry hair and help sensitive scalps. Handing over extreme body and shine for fine hair, it also retains and extends color with every infrequent shampoo. The product is also available in a conditioner and healing oil treatment.



About Osage Healthcare, Inc.

Osage Healthcare, Inc. is a company that supplies the marketplace with Pomifera™ hair care products. Sean Lewis is the company's exclusive distributor on Amazon.



Contact:

Sean Lewis

Distributor, Osage Healthcare, Inc.

515-306-5592

info@hdbfamily.com

Website: www.PomiferaOnAmazon.com