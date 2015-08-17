Pompadour Prince Announces Official Release of Revolutionary Men's Hair Care Company

Laguna Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2015 --Pompadour Prince, a new men's hair care company with a full line of premium hair products, has officially launched on Saturday, August 15th. Conceptualized by Javier R. Ruiz, Pompadour Prince is a line of affordable luxury line options produced with top salon ingredients. The line consists of six products: the Monarch Fresh Mint Shampoo, the Monarch Fresh Mint Conditioner, the Regal Oil Regimen for hair and beards, the Fresh Prince Pomade, the Imperial Paste, and the Emperor's Clay.



As Ruiz recently mentioned, his vision for the company is all about building confidence for his customers. "Confidence starts by feeling good about oneself, and having fabulous hair is a big part of someone's appearance," Ruiz reflected. "I have always believed that having great hair makes a big difference. Not only does it make you feel confident, but it's noticed by others too."



Pompadour Prince's target market is males in their 20s and mid-30s who care about the way they look and appreciate the importance of maintaining a good appearance. The company will start as an online e-commerce store at http://www.pompadourprince.com providing free shipping worldwide. As the business grows, Ruiz hopes to work his way into salons within the U.S. as well as all over the world.



The salon-grade ingredients in Pompadour Prince's amazing line do not contain parabens. Additionally, they are alcohol-free and are also color and straightener safe. Always looking to upgrade his product line, Ruiz intends to add additional items to Pompadour Prince as the company expands.



About Pompadour Prince and Javier R. Ruiz

Having cared about his appearance since he was a little boy, Javier Ruiz was always conscious about the way his hair looked. He tried numerous different hair products through the years, but they always left his hair flaky and dry. After years of hair frustration, Ruiz realized that he had to develop his own hair care line in order to achieve the results he truly needed. He worked to develop a high-grade, results-oriented line of hair care products and searched for the right manufacturer for the Pompadour Prince line.



Ruiz' new products focus on delivering premium results, leaving hair feeling soft and manageable without damaging it. Beyond just shampoo and conditioner, Pompadour Prince products include an array of different hair goods that keep hair balanced, moisturized and looking better than ever.