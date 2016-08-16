Ponly Rever Is a Reversible Swimwear Line That Allows Travelers to Pack One Swimsuit While Showing Multiple Looks

Barquisimeto, Venezuela -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2016 --Ponly Revler, the innovative new swimwear line that is completely reversible, is live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



In a crowded field when swimsuits are beginning to look more and more similar, Ponly Rever stands out for their innovative take on swimwear. The company is hoping to solve a problem when everyone else happens to be wearing a similar outfit with a swimsuit that is completely reversible on top and bottom.



"It turns out that in a pool day, I was with my best swimsuit newly purchased and when you get there, almost all the girls had the same swimsuit. I did not want to be the same, surely people would think we were in a parade or something," says Andrea Veliz, Director of Designs, "I decided not to get into the pool because I felt some embarrassment, but the desire to get wet were huge that I began to think of a solution. My solution was to put myself bathing suit conversely, did not care if the seams or the label noticed, but I know that I would feel comfortable if my swimsuit looked different than the others."



It was this moment that led to the founding of Ponly Rever. The founders set out to create a new style of swimsuit and then perfect it. An innovative design in fashion that will change a wearer's appearance in the blink of an eye.



Ponly Rever is initially introducing 4 styles for men and women in various styles, cuts, and colors, and all suits are completely reversible.



"We need to change our appearance options. Many people are stuck in a routine and end up getting bored over time," adds Pastor Alvarez, Director of Operations, "The world needs more innovation, needs new ideas to help create trends that inspire other initiatives. That is the goal of Ponly Rever."



The Ponly Lever Reversible Swimwear Line is now live and available to support on Indiegogo: http://bit.ly/2aSQoCw



About Doublex Inc.

Doublex Inc, is a space where the company is dedicated to expanding those crazy interesting ideas that may be useful for the world. Their mission is to innovate the way people are excited and interested in products and services and do not only change the world, but can change your life. Doublex focuses on different areas of life, whether technology, fashion, design, health, ecology, among others, distributing their products globally.



For more information on Doublex Inc. please visit https://ponlyreverblog.wordpress.com