Pool Owners Unwittingly Non-Compliant with Pool Fence Laws

Penrith, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2018 --There are strict laws across Australia regarding adequate fencing surrounding swimming pools and although these vary slightly from state to state, they are all designed to protect the lives of young children. Inadequate barriers continue to be a significant contributing factor to drownings.



Well-meaning NSW residents might have done all the right things to begin with; their pool fence measures 1.2 metres high, the gap at the bottom of the fence is less than 10mm, vertical bars are spaced 10cm apart, or there might not be any vertical bars for those who have opted for glass pool fence panels. So what has slipped through the cracks?



Pool Fence and Gate Maintenance



What some people don't realise is that as time passes and with frequent usage, screws, bolts and fasteners on pool fences and gates may well loosen, jeopardising the safety of the barrier. Perhaps the gate that used to swing closed and lock automatically now sometimes gets stuck, requiring an extra tug to activate the lock. New South Wales regulations that:



"All fence bolts, screws and fasteners must be tight and in good order. Any loose bolts, screws and fasteners should be tightened or replaced. Self-closing gate hinges, locks and latches should be sprayed with lubricating oil or silicone."



Conduct a Thorough Audit of the Pool Fence



Residents are urged to inspect their existing pool fences and gates and to look for anything that could potentially pose a safety risk for young children. Test the pool gate and make sure it closes and locks automatically. Perhaps hinges need to be tightened or lubricated.



Householders are also encouraged to revise the requirements for a non-climbable zone on the inside and outside of the pool area. While these may have been adhered to some time ago, perhaps a pot plant has been placed near the fence for aesthetic reasons, unaware that it has created a safety hazard and that a young child could potentially use it to climb over the glass pool fence panels.



NSW requirements specify that no climbable object, including but not limited to barbeques, chairs, trees, shrubs, may be positioned within the 90cm non-climbable zone. The 90cm is measured from the top of the pool fence in an arch shape towards the ground. A smaller non-climbable zone must also be maintained on the inside of the pool fence.



Engage Professional Pool Fencing Contractors



For residents who need to install a pool fence for an existing or new pool, there are a variety of options available that all meet NSW regulations. One alternative to the traditional black metal bar fence, is the more elegant glass pool fence panels. A1 Glass Pool Fencing is a quality family owned pool fencing company that has been servicing the Penrith and Western Sydney suburbs for years.