Poor Communication Is the Leading Cause of Bad Relationships

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2023 --There is no question of how important communication is to a relationship. Relationships in and beyond America, whether it be your friends, your boss, business partners, or a spouse, depend on good communication. This can also include the method of communication that a person uses. For prisoners who have no access to all the modern methods of communication, being able to write a good letter is paramount. To assist the least fortunate of the American population, Freebird Publishers released How to Write a Good Letter from Prison. ( https://www.freebirdpublishers.com/product-page/how-to-write-a-good-letter ).



Letter writing has become all but a lost art. But for prisoners and their families, it is sometimes the only authorized form of communication. That means that writing a letter well improves communication and elevates the chances of a successful life after prison. For some prisoners, it forms the pathway for other benefits otherwise unknown to people outside of prison. Many prisoners have become authors, and most of those successful prisoners started by writing letters.



Learning to write a well-drafted letter has led to early release for prisoners who write to lawyers and judges. Prisoners have written letters to publishers and become authors; others have written letters to new friends and discovered their soulmates. In all cases learning to write a well-drafted letter has made all the difference in the world. Thus, it is important for all prisoners to use their time wisely by learning to write good letters.



Considering all the benefits, this book is one of the best gifts someone can give to an incarcerated loved one.



The handwritten letter is the number one way for people to communicate when they can't be face-to-face. As technology makes interactions less personal, letter writing allows readers to connect with the writer in ways that no other communication device can.



In this book, Paul J.R. Dawson walks everyone through the entire letter-writing process from start to finish. Mr. Dawson has built a major corporation from prison, all from letter writing, and now is sharing that knowledge openly.



For more information about helping prisoners succeed with good letter writing, visit www.freebirdpublishers.com.



About Freebird Publishers:

Freebird Publishers (https:// www.freebirdpublishers.com) is headquartered in North Dighton, Massachusetts (MA). They serve the entire United States and international locations. They have earned the confidence of prisoners and their families nationwide by being a leader in the business of providing necessary information and specialized publishing services to inmates and their loved ones since 2013. Freebird Publishers lists the hundreds of services available to prisoners in their detailed publication, the "Inmate Shopper." For more information about the "Inmate Shopper" and the tools it provides that inmates can use to make their incarceration productive, visit: https://www.freebirdpublisher.com or send a direct email to: Diane@freebirdpublishers.com, also accessible to inmates using prisoner email systems.